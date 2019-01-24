Angaleena Presley Of Pistol Annies Gives Birth To Her Second Child

Country music star Angaleena Presley and her husband of six years, music manager and producer Jordan Powell, have welcomed their first child together.

The singer-songwriter’s second pregnancy was first announced publicly during a Pistol Annies concert in Texas on August 13. During a break in between songs, another member of the trio, Miranda Lambert, told the audience that she “wanted to share some big news.”

“See, one of us is drinking, and one of us is smoking, and one of us is not taking our pill,” said Lambert as Presley, wearing a sequin dress, cradled her growing baby bump to the delight of the crowd.

In September, Presley and Powell found out that she was carrying a girl at a gender reveal party attended by family and friends, including her other bandmate, Ashley Monroe. A beautifully-decorated cake with a pink center revealed that the Kentucky native was going to have a baby girl.

On Tuesday, January 22, at 7:49 a.m., in Nashville, Tennessee, Phoenix Joeleena Jean Powell was born. The couple’s daughter weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 17-and-a-half inches long at birth.

Presley revealed to People that there was a little scare right before Phoenix made her debut appearance. The baby’s heart rate had shot up and she was wildly kicking inside of her mother. However, once her father began playing some music, her heart rate dropped and she stopped fussing.

“I’m so glad to add this strong female to our family. She is tiny, but she is fierce,” Presley told the magazine.

Now, her brood is balanced with two females and two males as the 42-year-old performer has a 12-year-old son, Jed, from a previous relationship.

“Jordan and Jed are both by her side and head over heels,” Presley gushed.

As for the baby’s name, Powell told People that her first name was chosen “all together” as a family and her two second names honor a cherished friend who died and a beloved family member.

“Joeleena is a combination of my friend Tony Joe White, who passed away a few months ago, and ‘Leena,’ which is a family name from Angaleena’s side. Jean is my grandmother’s name. She’s 92 and helped raise me,” he explained.

Presley will get to spend a few months at home bonding with her new baby before she has to return to work with the Pistol Annies. The group — who released its third album, Interstate Gospel, last November — is next scheduled to perform at a tribute concert for Loretta Lynn’s 87th birthday on April 1 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“Loretta Lynn is the only person on earth who could get me on a stage two months postpartum, anything for my hero and fellow coal miner’s daughter,” Presley said on Facebook about the event.