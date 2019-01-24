Michael Jackson Musical ‘Don’t Stop ‘Till You Get Enough’ Coming To Broadway

Get ready New York City, because The King of Pop is ready for his Broadway bow!

A new musical titled Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough will make its Broadway debut sometime in 2020 after first making a stop in the Windy City at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre with performances beginning October 29 of this year.

A huge billboard is hung on West 44th Street in New York City, next door to Helen Hayes Theater, depicting a red background with a black silhouette of Jackson dancing in his iconic Motown 25 ensemble of black suit, white shirt, black fedora, and iconic white glove.

Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph the show, which will focus on Jackson’s career through his 20s–30s, incorporating many of the music icon’s most memorable hits reported Playbill.

The musical is a collaboration between The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage reported Playbill.

“The show is very much anchored in one particular moment in time,” Wheeldon said to Playbill.

“I always bring up the fabulous movie that Spielberg made about Lincoln: You take one key moment, I suppose, in the history of someone’s life and then sort of use that as an anchor point for past storytelling and, perhaps, some kind of prophecy of what’s to come. We’ll be doing that with this story,” he explained.

Jackson sold millions of records and was a 13-time Grammy winner. In 1983 he became an international icon with the release of Thriller, the best-selling album of all time with such hits as “Beat It” and “Billie Jean.”

On June 25, 2009, the singer Jackson died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home in Los Angeles.

His personal physician, Conrad Murray, alleged he found Jackson in his room, not breathing and with a weak pulse, and administered CPR on Jackson to no avail as he waited for paramedics to arrive. The singer was pronounced dead at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center shortly thereafter.

It was later revealed that Murray had allegedly administered propofol and two anti-anxiety medications to the singer at his home. Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 and served two years of his four-year prison sentence, reported Reuters.

Plays revolving around the lives of famous people do very well on Broadway. At this time there’s Beautiful (the story of singer and songwriter Carole King), The Cher Show (encompassing the life and loves of Academy-Award winner Cher) and an upcoming production of the life and music of The Temptations called Aint Too Proud to Beg, which will debut March 21.