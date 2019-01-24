John Travolta Opens Up About Scientology’s Impact On His Family After Son’s Death

When John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s 16-year old son, Jett, died following complications from a seizure, Travolta and his family turned to Scientology to help them heal. The actor has been a member of the church since 1975, after being given a copy of “Dianetics” on the set of The Devils Rain, as the Hollywood Reporter revealed.

“The church never left our sides for two years. I don’t know if I would have made it through without their support. Our church is the number one thing that keeps us grounded,” Travolta told Us Weekly. He also revealed that he didn’t know if he would make it following his sons death, and the ordeal was the worst thing that ever happened in his life.

Since losing Jett almost ten years ago, the power couple has said they focused on their family and their two surviving children, Ella and Benjamin.

“They’re smart kids and they do well because they’re encouraged to apply what they learn. Ella is making a living as an actress. We’re very proud of her. She’s old-school elegant and gifted in the arts,” Travolta gushed, as ET Canada reported.

The controversial church has been in the spotlight recently, especially with the success of Leah Remini’s Scientology and the Aftermath, which follows the actress as she exposes the alleged crimes of the church and speaks to survivors who have left the tight knit organization. As Esquire Magazine reported, Remini sat down with Joe Rogan in 2017 and said that Travolta would never leave the church despite the disturbing allegations against the organization.

Remini told Rogan that Travolta holds a high-titled honor in Scientology called Khakhaned, which allows Travolta to basically do whatever he wants. Rogan asked Remini if that meant Travolta could kill someone, and she responded that he could.

“It’s called ethics protection. There’s another policy called the responsibility of leaders, which he says that what you gotta do to protect the leader you gotta do it. If you see a body, you gotta clean it up,” Remini revealed.

Travolta has said he has no interest in speaking to the King of Queens alum for her breakthrough documentary, which is now on it’s third season. He told Us Weekly that the church’s continued support of his family holds him back from speaking to his former friend, and that he doesn’t buy in to what she’s promoting.

“[Scientology has] been nothing but helpful to me for 40 years, through all my losses of my mother, my girlfriend, my son. They never left my side, so why would I want buy into something that’s not what I feel,” said the Saturday Night Fever actor.

But Remini says that the church actually forbids high profile actors like Travolta and Tom Cruise from speaking to her in the first place, under church policy. She said she’s now considered an “enemy” of the church for trying to uncover the truth.

“I’m hoping we start [a] conversation. I can’t do it alone. When something is seemingly abusive, that needs to be looked into. I’m hoping I can do these stories justice and do a service to the people who are brave enough to speak out,” Remini said.