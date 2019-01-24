Celine Dion Breaks Down In Tears At A Fashion Show In New Video

Celine couldn't stop crying during Paris Fashion Week - and it was all caught on video.

Celine Dion became visibly emotional while taking in the high-fashion looks during Paris Fashion Week this week. Several videos of the singer sitting front row during Valentino’s Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 fashion show have surfaced online that showed Celine in tears as she watched the models strutting their stuff in a number of bright gowns.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Dion just couldn’t seem to hide her emotions as she took in the looks, and one video showed her having to wipe away her tears after seeing a bright yellow look being paraded during the show in Paris, France.

A video shared to Instagram by InStyle magazine’s editor-in-chief Laura Brown featured the model walking past Celine in the luminous gown while she dabbed her eyes with a tissue.

Another clip posted to Twitter showed Dion getting emotional once again as a number of other models strut by her in their over-the-top dresses, which saw the “My Heart Will Go On” singer continuing to wipe away her tears.

Though it’s not clear exactly if it was the fashion or something else entirely that got the legendary performing artist so emotional while spending some time in Europe this week, Celine has certainly left an impression on Paris Fashion Week.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the singer had to be rescued from an awkward moment while sitting front row at the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Show on January 22.

Photos showed that the keyhole slit of her black dress opened up a little too much while she posed for the camera, causing her friend and backing dancer Pepe Munoz to lean over and readjust her ensemble for her.

Dion took it all in her stride though, as the duo continued to pose together while the star also shared a smile with Pepe as she thanked him with a pat on the arm.

Her appearance at Fashion Week in the French capital comes just days after the mom of three commemorated the third anniversary of the death of her late husband Rene Angelil earlier this week.

As the Inquisitr shared at the time, Dion paid tribute to Angelil during a concert in Las Vegas just days after posting a tribute to him on her Instagram account three years after his death.

Last year, Celine showed off her passion for fashion by launching Célinununu, her own clothing line for children, which is gender neutral.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“It’s not that we’re hoping to shift gender norms with Célinununu. It’s more about offering [a] choice and giving children a chance to feel free to find their own individuality, their own true essence without being tied to stereotypes,” the star told Refinery29 of the idea behind the line.

“I think that every child needs to have their own identity, to express themselves freely, and [to] not feel like they have to be like someone else,” Celine added.