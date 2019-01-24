Kenya Moore Shows Off Flawless Post-Baby Body In White Bikini On Instagram To Celebrate Her 48th Birthday

It is hard to notice that Kenya Moore recently had a baby. On Thursday, the new mom took to her Instagram page to share a snap of herself in a white bikini to celebrate turning 48, and proving she is not letting having a baby get in the way of having a killer body, regardless of age.

In the photo in question, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who gave birth to her daughter Brooklyn less than three months ago, is featured rocking a white two-piece bikini consisting of a triangle top that ties around the reality TV star’s neck, and matching white bottoms that sit low on Moore’s hips, accentuating her hourglass figure, particularly her small waist and full hips and thighs.

The former Miss USA is posing on a white-sanded beach while holding 2-month-old Brooklyn in her left arm. With the other hand, she is moving a strand of her away from her face. The mother-of-one is smiling as she looks at the camera. She is wearing her dark tresses down as they cascade down onto her shoulders.

It is unclear where the photo was taken, but Moore posted a photo of herself and Brooklyn at the airport on her Instagram a few days ago, announcing that they were ready to go to the beach to celebrate her birthday, which is today, Jan. 24.

The snap, which she shared with her 1.5 million followers, racked up more than 84,800 likes and more than 3,400 comments under an hour of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to thank her for inspiring them to get back on track and to wish her a happy birthday, as well as to share a host of emoji depicting fire and hearts, among other things.

“Wow!!! SnapBack is real!!!” one user noted, adding a heart eyed emoji, while another echoed the sentiment by sharing, “Motherhood has given your beauty a whole new level! Pretty mama even prettier daughter!”

Moore, who gave birth to Brooklyn on Nov. 4, has been candid about the obstacles she faced during her pregnancy in an interview. As the Daily Mail reported, Moore was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy-related condition marked by high blood pressure and possible damage to various organs. In addition, she underwent a three-hour C-section that was complicated by uterine fibroids, which required doctors to cut both horizontally and vertically.

Despite the difficulties, Moore said she would like to have another child with husband Marc Daly.

“I don’t know if my body can do it,” she is quoted as saying in the Daily Mail report. “But we would love to have one more.”