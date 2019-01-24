‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Gets Angry At Sharon Over J.T.

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Nick gets angry at Sharon when he finally learns her role in J.T.’s demise. Of course, he also learns Phyllis had a hand in the situation, but it’s the one who recently dumped Nick at the altar who hurts the most.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Nick (Joshua Morrow) finally learns the whole truth about J.T. and who was involved. When Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) first confessed to her son, she carefully only mentioned herself and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) leaving Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) out of it.

However, Inquisitr reported that Phyllis finally confessed to Nikki that she kept the fireplace poker instead of throwing it in the lake like she was supposed to. Phyllis wanted insurance that she and Sharon wouldn’t end up taking the fall for what happened. Now, the whole truth is out (to nearly everyone but the Genoa City Police Department, that is).

When Nick finds out the whole truth, instead of worrying about why Phyllis has lied to him all these months, his mind is on Sharon and the fact that she kept a massive secret through their engagement and failed wedding. Nevermind the fact that Nick slept with Phyllis while he and Sharon were on a one-day break and then never told Sharon. Now Nick knows that Sharon shares some of the blame for their relationship’s demise, and he wants to know why she did it.

Morrow told SOD, “Sharon called off their wedding because he slept with Phyllis and didn’t tell Sharon about it. Now he finds out that she has been keeping a secret even longer than he has. It may not have been as damaging to their relationship as what Nick did, but it shows that Sharon isn’t completely in the right here.”

Sharon cannot figure out why Nick is worried about her instead of Phyllis, who lives in his house. After all, he and Sharon are old news by this point. It’s been months since she called off their wedding, and Nick supposedly moved on with Phyllis and even moved her into the house that he bought for Sharon. However, Nick reveals that of all the people in his life, he trusts Sharon the most, and he cannot believe she kept something huge like this from him.

“At the end of the day it’s all based on the fact that they love each other and no matter what they’ve been through, Nick will always be hurt by Sharon the most if she isn’t forthright with him. He did trust her the most, and she ended their relationship over something he did but she isn’t taking any blame for what she did, so Nick is at a loss. What is he supposed to do with what he knows?” asked Morrow.

Of course, the fact that Nick is more concerned about Sharon lying than Phyllis likely speaks to the stability of his future with Phyllis. It seems Nick and Sharon have unfinished business, but after all that has happened, it could still be too late this time around.