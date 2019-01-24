Stassi Schroeder Shares Screenshot On Twitter That Proves Billie Lee Wasn’t Left Out Of Girls Night Out Event!

See the evidence.

Billie Lee claimed she was intentionally left out of a recent event at SUR Restaurant on Vanderpump Rules, but was she really?

In a series of screenshots shared to Stassi’s Twitter page on January 22, via re-tweet, it sure doesn’t seem that way.

“We are taking GIRLS NIGHT IN out tomorrow night at SUR LOUNGE! Come join me, @itsMeBillieLee @Ariana2525, @Lala_Kent and @MusicKillsKate for some silky robe fun and lots of SURprises!!” read a tweet shared by Scheana Marie.

As soon as Stassi shared the screenshot, her fans and followers began weighing in with frustrations.

As fans saw on Monday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Billie made it a point to suggest that the women of the show, especially Katie Maloney, had purposefully left her out of the Girls Night event, likely due to the fact that she’s transgender. She even slammed the women for “cis privilege,” a term for people whose gender matches the sex they were assigned, before going to her boss Lisa Vanderpump to complain that she’s come from “a trans experience of not being included.”

“I’m trans! And it’s girls night! That’s my f**king pronoun,” Billie explained. “I fought for that f**king pronoun, and you’re not gonna invite me to a girls night or include me at all? She’s not being sensitive at all.”

Unfortunately, Lisa didn’t agree with Billie’s suggestion that she was being excluded because she was transgender.

“That’s a separate issue, darling,” Lisa replied. “It’s got nothing to do with you being transgender.”

“I have never heard a word come out of any of their mouths of any negativity toward you regarding transgender. If anything, they’ve got the utmost admiration for what you’ve been through,” Lisa added in defense of her co-stars.

In response to the screenshot in which Billie Lee’s Twitter username was included in a post about the SUR Restaurant event months ago, Stassi Schroeder’s followers lashed out at Billie for her antics.

“I was so pro Billie but it was gross what she did,” one person said.

“This is being blown way out more than needs to be it’s not like Billie is close with the girls. She is so over the top I can’t with her,” another said.

A third follower of Stassi’s wondered how many acknowledgments Billie was looking for from the women.

“Stop the thirst Billie,” another added.

At the time she was allegedly left out of the event, Billie Lee took to Twitter to “like” a number of posts suggesting Katie Maloney and her co-stars were homophobic, which Katie vehemently denies, per Too Fab.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.