‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, January 23: Steffy Holds Liam & Hope’s Baby

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, January 23, features Florence (Katrina Bowden) still trying to understand why Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had switched the babies. According to Reese, the debt collectors had left him with no other alternatives. He said that this was the only way that he could keep Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) safe and he had found the baby a good home. Flo pointed out that Hope thought that her baby was dead, but he said what was done was done.

Reese called Taylor Hayes and arranged that she and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) meet Flo, per She Knows Soaps. He then told Flo that he could not stay for their meeting as he did not want Steffy to associate him with the baby. He reassured her that he wouldn’t run off as his daughter’s life was at stake.

Reese went to Il Giardino with Zoe. He told his daughter that he may need to leave if he gets a text. Zoe wanted to know why he wanted to meet up with her. Reese told her that she was the love of his life. He encouraged her to get a dog like a German Shepherd, but she did not want a dog. She was ordering from the menu when Reese noticed that a thug (Guy Nardulli) was watching them.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) gently suggested that it may be time for Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) to put the ultrasound photo of Beth away. Hope was irked by his suggestion and wanted to know if she was not forgetting fast enough for him. She then lashed out at Liam and told him that since he has another daughter, he did not feel the same level of pain that she does.

Later, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) popped in for a visit while Hope was out walking. Liam told Wyatt that Hope was angry. He also told his brother that there was a baby that Steffy wanted to adopt. The two were afraid that the news may have a negative impact on Hope.

When Hope returned, she told Liam that she was sorry for her earlier outburst. Liam told her that he understood and comforted his wife.

Steffy and Taylor met Flo at Reese’s apartment. Flo told them that she wanted to return to Vegas. Steffy introduced herself and showed her a photo of her daughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). As Flo fetched the baby from the other room, Steffy noted to Taylor that Flo was not asking them many questions at all, which seemed strange to adoptive parents. Flo carried the baby to the living room. Steffy beamed as she held the baby and said that she was as beautiful as Kelly.