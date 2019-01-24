Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Bra In Sheer Top While Attending Church Service With Hailey Baldwin

Kourtney Kardashian was reportedly seeing Hailey Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, about two years ago, but it seems like that was all left in the past as the two beauties attended the Hillsong Church service in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The 39-year-old looked stunning in an all-black outfit, which consisted of a semi-sheer black top, revealing a peek of her black bra through the fabric, and matching black pants. Kourt completed the look with a long, Dracula-style black leather jacket and comfy sneakers. She sported minimal makeup, opting for some dark mascara and a dab of lip gloss, and appeared to be in high spirits as she stepped out of her car and headed to church. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her signature long raven locks in a wavy style with a mid-part and held onto her mobile phone and a bottle of water as she made her way to Wednesday night’s service, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Hailey, on the other hand, looked casually chic in a cozy white jumper and ripped skinny jeans and decided to boost her already towering height with a pair of sky-high beige heels. She styled her blonde locks into a bun and added a splash of color to the look by wearing a classic red lipstick shade while opting for some large gold hoop earrings, too. Both Hailey and Justin, with whom she tied the knot in a secret civil ceremony in Manhattan, New York City, back in September, are very religious and often attend church together.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney had jetted to Big Sur, on the central coast of California, with sister Khloe and ex Scott Disick, as reported by the Inquisitr. She posted a series of Instagram stories, including a stunning clip of the scenic spot, which is located between Carmel Highlands and San Simeon.

While she didn’t appear in the videos herself, Kourt made sure to capture the beauty of Big Sur as the sun was about to set. In one of the clips, the theme song of hit TV show Big Little Lies (Michael Kiwanuka’s “Cold Little Heart”) played in the background, which makes sense as the HBO series, starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, is set in the city of Monterey, California, right near Big Sur. The beautiful video showed the sun shining in the horizon, the ocean, and the several different rock formations by the beach, as well as the rugged mountains and a bridge that lead to the spot where they stopped to take photos.