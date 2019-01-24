‘RHONJ’ Stars Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, & Danielle Staub Rock Tiny Bikinis In New Vacation Photo

Melissa & her 'RHONJ' co-stars are showing off their bikini bodies in Mexico.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are showing off their bikini bodies in a new snap posted to Instagram by Melissa Gorga. The star shared photos from the cast’s recent group trip to Mexico where she and her castmates, sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, and Jackie Goldschneider, all showed some serious skin in their swimwear.

The snap uploaded on January 23 showed Melissa rocking a skimpy dark two-piece with frills on the straps of both shoulders, while Teresa showed off her amazing body in a red bikini while accessorizing with a long chain around her neck.

As for Danielle, she opted for a patterned, multi-colored swimsuit while posing with her fellow RHONJ stars. Jackie flaunted her bikini body in a black two-piece with embellishments across the top and matching bottoms.

Despite all the drama on the latest season of the Bravo reality show, the ladies looked pretty happy to be together as they all smiled for the camera with their arms around one another.

Melissa also shared a number of other vacation snaps with her 1.6 million followers, including one of herself in her bikini with a bottle of champagne in hand and another showing her posing in a blue-and-white ensemble.

In the caption, Gorga revealed that the photos were taken during their trip to Mexico where they soaked up the sun at Cabo San Lucas Bay.

She then asked in the caption of the upload if fans of the reality hit were ready to head out to Cabo with the ladies, as the episode that saw them living it up in Mexico was set to air that night on January 23.

Melissa’s certainly no stranger to showing off her body in a bikini, though.

As the Inquisitr shared last month, she most recently revealed her amazing body during a trip to the beach while wearing a pretty skimpy bathing suit after posting several bikini pictures to social media over the summer.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

And she also works seriously hard to keep her body looking so good, as she previously revealed to Us Weekly that she finds herself having to work out a bit harder since becoming a mom to her three children with husband Joe Gorga.

“I do a lot of squats and lunges to bulk and lift it up,” she told the outlet of her workout routine to get her body bikini ready. “I definitely work out now harder than I’ve ever worked out in my life.”

“It came naturally to me before I had children, and now I have to work for it, which I’m used to,” Gorga then continued. “I’ve always been a hard worker. I don’t mind working for it.”

The latest swimwear snap also appeared to show that she and Teresa are now back in a good place amid some drama between the sisters-in-law on the reality show.

Melissa admitted that she and her co-star “take it to the next level” after years of feuding and makeups between the twosome on the series while speaking to E! News of Season 9 last year.

“We are [sisters-in-law], we don’t agree on anything, and Teresa and I are at the point where we don’t care if the cameras are in the room or not,” she added.