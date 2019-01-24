Carrie Underwood’s Husband Calls Newborn Son ‘Miracle Baby’ After Multiple Miscarriages In Heartfelt Post

Mike Fisher shared an emotional message following the birth of his and Carrie Underwood's second baby boy.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher announced the birth of their second baby boy this week, and now the former NHL star is opening up about welcoming his newborn son into the world in a touching Instagram post after he and Carrie suffered through multiple miscarriages before becoming parents to Jacob Bryan on Monday, January 21.

Shortly after Underwood confirmed the exciting news of Jacob’s arrival on her social media accounts, Fisher shared a new photo of their baby boy on social media while referring to their struggle to get pregnant.

Alongside a photo of himself cuddling little Jacob, Mike referred to him as being a “miracle baby” for him and his country superstar wife.

The photo uploaded alongside his heartfelt message showed the former Nashville Predators player holding Jacob, who was sleeping on his chest while wrapped up in a blanket and wearing a white hat with a number of different multi-colored vehicle designs on.

Fisher’s touching post referring to his and Underwood’s struggle to get pregnant for the second time came mere hours after the “Cry Pretty” singer first announced the news on her own Instagram page.

In the caption, Mike touched on his and Carrie’s past struggles and how their difficult year trying to expand their family had made the arrival of their bundle of joy that much sweeter.

He also added that they worried their son Isaiah may never have been given the gift of a sibling.

As the Inquisitr reported, the star shared three photos of the newborn being held – one with herself, one with Mike, and one with Isaiah – on her account while telling her 8.2 million followers in part, “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

David Livingston / Getty Images

Underwood emotionally opened up about her and her husband’s multiple miscarriages during a very candid appearance on CBS Sunday Morning back in September.

The Inquisitr shared at the time that Carrie broke down in tears as she recalled having three consecutive miscarriages in 2017 before she announced her pregnancy with Jacob to the world in August.

The star teared up and cried as she revealed on the morning news show that she eventually broke down and became “angry” with God one night when she was home alone with son Isaiah.

Recalling one night when she finally spoke openly about how she was feeling with the Lord, Carrie said, “For the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt. And I feel, like, we’re supposed to do that.”