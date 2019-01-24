Sofia Richie Looks Serious In New Snap While Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian Jet To Big Sur

Sofia Richie took advantage of the perfectly positioned natural sunlight to snap a gorgeous, yet serious-looking selfie in a car while donning a new wavy hairstyle.

The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself in which the sunshine made her look even more radiant while she debuted her new curls after a visit to the hair salon. Sofia gave the camera a side-eye while sporting very minimal makeup and putting on her world-famous pout for the picture. She wore a black turtleneck top, and her hair was styled into large waves with a side-part while she sat in the car and basked in the sunlight.

While she said in the caption that she was “curled up,” her fans were quick to shower her with compliments and praise her new looks.

“You kill every look,” one online user said, while another wrote, “You can’t be real!” Some said they missed the 20-year-old’s old brunette color, and many wondered if she had lip fillers. “Does anyone in LA not have lip injections?” one asked. However, most of her 4.1 million Instagram followers had only positive words to offer and often noticed the resemblance between Sofia and her ultra-famous dad, singer Lionel Richie.

Meanwhile, Sofia’s beau Scott Disick, 35, jetted off to the Big Sur, on the central coast of California, with his ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her sister Khloe.

On Wednesday, Kourt, 39, posted a series of Instagram stories, including a beautiful clip of the scenic location, which is situated between Carmel Highlands and San Simeon. While she didn’t appear in the videos herself, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to share pictures and videos of Big Sur as the sun was about to set. In one of the clips, the theme song of hit TV show Big Little Lies (Michael Kiwanuka’s “Cold Little Heart”) played in the background. The HBO series, starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, is set in the city of Monterey, California, which is near Big Sur.

The beautiful video showed the sun shining in the horizon, the ocean, and the several different rock formations by the beach, as well as the impressive mountains and a bridge leading to the spot where they stopped to take photos. Kourt also filmed her sister Khloe posing up a storm in their private jet, probably while on their way to the coast, and Scott also made sure to share a snap with his followers. He posed with the iconic Big Sur landscape in the background, while making sure to stay warm in a comfy-looking jacket.