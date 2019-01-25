Nadine Leopold Dons Sheer Lacy Bra On Instagram

Nadine Leopold showed off her curves in a sheer lace bra on Instagram, as she smiled and touched her lips with her left hand. The model wore her hair down and wore minimal makeup, including dark eyeshadow. The bra was light pink with floral lace accents, and she revealed in the captions that the lingerie is from Victoria’s Secret. Fans were blown away by the photo, commenting “How beautiful it is, absolutely breathtaking!” and “So beautiful.” The post included two more photos of the model wearing different bras. This included a hot pink bra that fastened in the front, along with a shiny dark pink bra. Nadine looked straight at the camera in the last two pictures, as she smiled faintly with her lips closed.

In addition to this post, Leopold has been sharing portraits of herself both in color and in black-and-white. She gave props to the photographer, Marian Sell for the images. The photos showed Nadine with minimal makeup, as she wore no foundation and let her freckles show.

This isn’t to mention a swimsuit photo that she shared a week ago, as she noted that she’s missing the beach. Nadine looked great in the picture, as she wore a one-piece swimming suit with cute ties on the bottom. She sat upright and played with her hair with her left hand. And it’s no wonder that she’s longing for some sun and turf, as she shared that she’s dealing with a ton of snow in Montreal in her Stories.

Plus, the model gave fans a sneak peek at a photoshoot, as she shared video of photo editors looking through the images that were captured. Many of them looked to be shot at an indoor pool. And like many successful models, Leopold is constantly on the go. She mentioned that she’s already jetting back home and then to Switzerland.

For Nadine, being part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is nothing to take lightly, as she previously discussed it with The Hollywood Life.

“It gives you a title that no one can ever take away from you. If you go on Wikipedia and actually go through the list of girls that have ever done it, it’s not that big. Being a part of that, no one can ever take that away from you. It’s the best accomplishment.”

And the pressure to perform well doesn’t seem to lessen after the first year, as Leopold said, “I thought it would be less. [It’s] way worse because you’re expected to do it again.”