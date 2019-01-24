’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Files For Divorce From Jay Smith

Rumors have been circulating about their relationship.

Rumors have been swirling about the future of 90 Day Fiance stars Jay Smith and Ashley Martson’s marriage.

They appeared on the sixth season of 90 Day Fiance together, but Martson called off their relationship after she discovered her Jamaican-born hubby had been chatting with other women on dating apps.

Martson, 31, met Smith, 20, while she was in Jamaica for a wedding. They ran into each other at a club while she was out partying with friends. They had a terrific time, but she never thought she’d ever hear from him again.

Smith wasn’t about to give up and he tracked her down through social media. When she returned to visit him six months later, he proposed.

But according to People, Martson filed for divorce on Jan. 11. The pair had been married just eight months. But then E! News reported that Martson withdrew the paperwork two weeks after she filed.

Fans asked her why she would not confirm or deny the split. She responded oddly.

“Nothing in this world that I like more than … [money],” pasting a GIF of a check.

Two days after Martson filed for divorce, she was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in her home. The mother of two was diagnosed with kidney failure due to complications from lupus.

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Files for Divorce from Jay Smith Amid Lupus Battle: Reports https://t.co/utLWmr2vAh — People (@people) January 24, 2019

When Martson fell ill and was hospitalized after experiencing complications from her lupus, Smith hopped on a plane to be by Martson’s side. He shared a photo on Instagram of themselves holding hands while she laid in a hospital bed.

“I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband. We have our differences but as long as I have life I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you and nothing will ever change that,” he captioned the photo.

On Jan. 15, Martson posted to Instagram that she had undergone surgery and her physicians were hopeful that she wouldn’t need a kidney transplant. The post has since been deleted, People noted. She did update her fans on her prognosis with a different post.

“The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids,” she posted.

A GoFundMe page was launched to help cover Martson’s medical bills and has surpassed the halfway mark toward its $5,000 goal.