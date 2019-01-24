‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Booty In Sexy Blue Swimsuit On Instagram

Model Haley Kalil spends a considerable amount of time in swimsuits, especially in recent months as she was photographed for the bikini clad 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. This week, the gorgeous model strutted her stuff again, this time slipping into a sexy one piece suit for her Instagram account rather than for the pages of a magazine.

On Wednesday, January 23, the redheaded bombshell shared a series of three photos to her account on the social media platform that were sure to send hearts racing as she posed by a luxurious pool. In the steamy snapshots, Haley donned a skimpy royal blue backless swimsuit featuring a hot pink stripe, an ensemble that did the model nothing but favors as it hugged all her curves. The high cut, thong style of the skimpy swimwear put the model’s booty on full display for her 170,000 followers on the social media platform, and highlighted her toned legs and enviable waist.

Haley wore her signature red tresses up in a high bun to keep them out of her face during her day at the pool, and accessorized the look with a pair of round statement sunglasses that had orange tinted lenses to perfectly match the bottle of orange Fanta soda she held while striking a number of sexy poses for the camera.

“I present to you my audition to become the next @fanta girl,” Haley captioned the series of photos, the first of which captured her sticking her tongue out at the camera.

“Yes, you can pay me in Fantas,” she joked.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model went wild for the photos, awarding them more than 3,000 likes in just three hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comment section as well to compliment Haley’s stunning beauty.

“Perfect woman in the photo,” one of the model’s followers wrote.

“So perfect babe omg,” said another.

“Beautiful as always!” a third fan said.

Haley is getting ready for the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, which the publication recently announced would hit shelves in May rather than its usual February release date.

This year’s edition will be the 26-year-old’s second year featured in the bikini clad magazine, her first being in 2018 when she was photographed in Belize as a contestant in the SwimSearch open casting. Haley was ultimately named a winner of the competition, which landed her her spot in this year’s edition of the publication.