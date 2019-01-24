Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Are Still Together Per His Instagram

For months now, rumors about the status of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship have flown, in part, due to his cheating on her right before she gave birth to their daughter True last year. Many people believe they’ve broken up, but his Instagram seems to indicate otherwise.

According to a report from Cosmopolitan, the NBA star’s social media account on the popular picture-sharing platform provides all the details necessary to suss out the status of his relationship with the mother of his daughter. Sure, it’s been a while since these two have been spotted out together, and a recent thing Khloe said implied she wouldn’t need a man on Valentine’s Day.

However, Thompson not only follows all of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sisters and mom, but also they follow him back. The last time Khloe and Tristan had serious issues, he unfollowed everybody very quickly. In addition to all the conspicuous follows, he’s also been liberally “liking” her posts on Instagram, which seems to indicate there’s still a relationship there. Of course, they may just be co-parents, but in that case, it’d make more sense if he stuck to “liking” photos that feature True instead of those that include Khloe only.

However, Khloe hasn’t actually been reciprocating on the Instagram “likes,” but her mother, Kris Jenner has recently pressed the button for one of Thompson’s shares. It seems unlikely that her family is pushing their relationship if Khloe’s not into it. In fact, they were quite angry when the details of his cheating scandal hit right as she went into labor with their baby.

Because of the way things are these days with social media, an investigation into the accounts can often reveal a lot about the status of celebrity couples and friendships. An unfollow becomes quite suspicious under this level of intense scrutiny.

Of course, an E! News report revealed that the cryptic nature of Khloe’s recent posts has led to the increased speculation. In fact, she posted this quote by R.M. Drake that sent tongues wagging.

“There will be some things you won’t get over. Some things that will sting you so hard they will set you back to where you started. And you will hurt and hurt and hurt, but you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less than you deserve.”

In other posts, Khloe alluded to healing from things people don’t discuss as well as wishing she had time for a nervous breakdown. Obviously, she’s loved becoming True’s mom, but Tristan’s less than wonderful behavior seems to weigh on her. For now, though, they still seem to be trying to remain a family.