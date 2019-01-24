‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Identity Of The Poodle Finally Revealed

The Masked Singer has officially unmasked the poodle, and fans can’t believe just how wrong the judges were about the identity of the woman behind the mask.

According to ET, The Masked Singer revealed that comedian Margaret Cho was the person behind the elaborate poodle costume on the fun new series. Many fans had guessed that the TV star was the person belting out powerful songs on the show, but the judges didn’t do so well with their guesses.

Throughout the night, the panel of judges, which includes Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thick, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong, called out names such as Kathy Griffin, Jillian Michaels, Judge Judy, and more as they tried to figure out who the poodle really was.

When Cho was finally unmasked at the end of this week’s episode, Ken Jeong couldn’t believe that he had got the clues so wrong, especially since the actress starred alongside him as his sister on the show Dr. Ken.

Of course, many fans had already guessed that Cho was behind the mask due to the clues such as her being a stand-up comedian from San Francisco, and speaking out for equal rights for women and the LGTBQ community.

Cho also dropped hint about the courtroom, using words like “your honor,” “verdict,” and “justice,” which hinted at her time on the series Drop Dead Diva. However, the judges weren’t as perceptive.

Meanwhile, the rest of the show had the judges scratching their heads as well, trying to figure out if the rabbit was a member of ‘NSYNC, Rascal Flatts, or another former boy band.

In addition, they believed the Bee to be someone on the level of Diana Ross or Gladys Knight. The alien still has them baffled, possibly being a model like Kate Moss, or a member of the Kardashian family.

The raven also took the stage, and had many members of the panel believing that she was a talk show host such as Sherri Shepherd, while fans continue to believe that raven is Ricki Lake.

Meanwhile, Cho makes for the fourth celebrity to be unmasked on the series. Last week NFL legend Terry Bradshaw was revealed to be the deer, while Tommy Chong was confirmed as the pineapple the week before, and NFL player “Downtown” Antonio Brown proved to be the Hippo after week one’s unmasking.

Fans can see more celebrities follow Margaret Cho’s poodle unveiling when The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX.