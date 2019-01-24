Demi Rose Flaunts Her Booty As She Sits On A Swing In A Black Thong Bikini In Latest Instagram Snap

Despite her British origins, Demi Rose Mawby feels pretty comfortable in warm weather. The Instagram starlet has swapped sunny Mexico for equally sunny Thailand as she continues to soak up as much sun as she possibly can. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy snap of herself sitting on a swing wearing a skimpy black thong that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the brunette bombshell is featured donning high-waisted bikini bottoms as she poses for a photo with her booty toward the camera. The British beauty is sitting on a rope swing with her back to the camera, which puts her internet-famous derriere at the center of the photo. Demi is wearing her long brunette locks loose as they cascade down to her waist. Demi is holding onto the ropes as she turns her head around to look at the camera in a seductive way.

According to the post’s geotag, Demi posed for the photo at Baba Beach Club, located on Natai Beach in Phuket Province. The bright blue ocean features in the background of the photo, contrasting with the vivid green of the local vegetation.

“Day dreamer,” she captioned the photo, adding a sun behind cloud emoji.

The photo, which Demi shared with her impressive 8.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 105,000 likes and more than 800 comments in about 45 minutes of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the Instagram starlet took to the comment section to compliment her on her beauty, writing messages in a myriad of languages, including English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, among others.

“Spectacular very beautiful you are totally a queen,” one user noted in English, a comment paired with a red heart emoji, while another chimed in, “The baddest girl around.”

As the Sun recently noted, Demi had previously been in Tulum, Mexico, for the past couple of weeks where she rang in the new year alongside her boyfriend, DJ Chris Martinez. While in Mexico, she posed for a photo shoot in which she flaunted her famous curves. While she may have been in Mexico at least partially for work-related purposes, it is clear that she was having a lot of fun while she was there as she documented on her Instagram.

According to the report, Demi is now in Thailand enjoying some well-deserved downtime.