‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Judges Believe Rabbit Is A Member Of ‘NSYNC

The Masked Singer is one of TV’s most mysterious shows. This week was no different when it comes to the rabbit’s performance, but the judges think they may have a good idea who the man behind the mask is.

According to ET, this week, The Masked Singer‘s rabbit gave some brand new clues, which included a heavy carnival theme, with hints such as his fame began when he was young, and that he loves to “cook up” new things.

The judges believed that the rabbit is a member of a boy band and that he used to be part of the group ‘NSYNC. It seems that many fans believe that the rabbit is either Joey Fatone or JC Chasez.

JC has been rumored due to the straight jacket costume, connection to a boy band, and his moves on stage. In addition, Chasez also took to Twitter this week to share a photo of carrots and a bunny, which had some fans thinking he hinted at being the man behind the mask. However, others think that he’s simply trying to get the attention off of his friend, Joey Fatone, who has been the leading suspect since the show started.

Fatone does fit the bill with many of the clues. Not only does he have the ‘NSYNC connection, but he also had a carnival-themed wedding, and a fair-like scene has been shown in all of the rabbit’s clue packages.

Meanwhile, Joey also hosts the cooking show My Family Recipe Rocks on the Food Network, which could fit in with the clues about cooking up new things. Joey also owns his own business, which includes food trucks, which also fits with the food clue.

Meanwhile, the panel of judges, which includes Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thick, had some other ideas. While many agree that the rabbit is a former boy band member and that it is likely Joey or JC, they’ve also guessed people such as Corey Feldman, a member of the band Rascal Flatts, or a former celebrity chef.

Later, after his performance, the rabbit revealed that he believes he has the panel of judges fooled with his comments about him being a celebrity chef and lots of other guesses.

It seems that the rabbit has everyone fooled for now, but fans aren’t letting go of the notion that the singer is a former member of Justin Timberlake’s old group.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights on FOX.