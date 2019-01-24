Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Age-Defying Figure In Skimpy Leopard-Print Swimsuit On Instagram

Salma Hayek is living proof that age means nothing. At 52-years-old, the Mexican-American actress showed that she is looking better than ever on Wednesday when she took to her Instagram page to share a sultry snap of herself rocking a leopard-print, one-piece swimsuit.

In the photo in question, the Frida star is seen donning a skimpy swimsuit featuring cutouts on the sides and a plunging neckline that exposes her cleavage and toned obliques. In the throwback snap, Hayek is striking a glam pose by holding her arms up behind her head as she looks at the camera with her lips slightly parted. She is wearing matching cat-eye sunglasses that give her a vintage air.

“Looking very Marilynesque!” one user noted in the comments section.

In addition to having her arms up, the From Dusk till Dawn actress also has one leg propped forward and slightly across the other in a pose that accentuates her hourglass figure, particularly her full hips and small waist.

In the caption, she explained that the London weather is making her nostalgic about warmer temperatures.

“Dressing for freezing London makes me crave some beach glam,” Hayek wrote in the caption underneath the photo, accompanied by the hashtags “pinup” and “beach.”

The snap, which she shared with her 8.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 252,000 likes and more than 2,100 likes in about eight hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Fans of the Oscar-nominated actress took to the comment section to praise her beauty and express their admiration for the veteran Hollywood artist in a myriad of languages, including English, Spanish, Russian and French, and through scores of emoji depicting hearts, fire and others.

“Wow!….so hot is about to b summer in London,” one user joked, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “You are one beautiful and sexy women.”

In addition to great genetics, Hayek takes several steps in order to maintain her beautiful figure. As detailed by ¡Hola! magazine, the actress is a proponent of juicing and using corsets to shape her waist, adding that Hayek dislikes set workout routines. The report added that the actress has previously said that her dogs keep her active by encouraging her to spend time outside.

“This is my version of exercise and these are my #dogs coaches,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her walking two dogs, a white Labrador and French bulldog, as per the article. “These are my trainers!”