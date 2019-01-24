Rihanna ‘Feels Horrible’ For Ex Chris Brown As He Faces New Rape Allegations, According To ‘HL’

Chris Brown and Rihanna split up years ago, and though the singer has been open about his abuse towards her, that doesn’t mean that she is celebrating his current predicament. In an interview with Hollywood Life, a source close to the “Rude Boy” singer says that she feels horrible for Brown and hopes that this is an opportunity to learn from his behavior.

Chris Brown was arrested in Paris on suspicions of assault and drug-related charges after a 24-year-old model claimed he raped her in a room at the Mandarin Hotel last week after a night of partying. She claims that Brown drew her into a dressing room and, along with his bodyguard and friend, assaulted her for 25-30 minutes.

Brown was detained and released without conditions and is free to retain his passport and leave the country. He has strenuously denied all of the accusations.

After being released from the Paris prison, Brown’s lawyer Raphael Chiche said that they planned to file a lawsuit for slander against the model, who goes by the name Karima.

The makeup mogul apparently is withholding judgment on the situation, but Rihanna feels bad for her ex.

“Rihanna feels horrible about the latest Chris Brown rape allegations. She feels like it is hard not to pass judgement, but she has to wait, she hopes the truth will come out,” the source said.

Despite their troubled past, Rihanna hopes Brown can learn from the experience.

“Rihanna hopes that this is a learning lesson for Chris to be more careful about his actions, where he is and who he surrounds himself with. Rihanna knows how much Chris has grown, changed and become a good father and she would hate to see his relationship with (daughter) Royalty be put into jeopardy because of poor decisions,” the source said.

Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 and was sentenced to five years of probation for felony assault against Rihanna. The singer was also granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. She recounted the assault in 2009, saying that she never wanted to date a man like her dad, who abused her mother, but after the pair got into an argument, Brown hit her.

She says that he punched her repeatedly and bit her, along with choking her hard enough to make it difficult to breathe. He also threatened to kill her, but Rihanna says she knows he didn’t mean it. Eventually, the police showed up.