People May Now Believe In Climate Change Thanks To Things Donald Trump Has Said Against it

Trump's 'factually challenged' tweets need to be considered as one of the reasons people are now more inclined to believe in global warming.

Climate change is a hotly debated topic. However, when it comes to the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump denies global warming exists. And, it could be this strong belief that could actually be turning some people who didn’t believe in climate change to now admit is occurring thanks.

Donald Trump has been known to tweet about his stance on global warming.

“Be careful and try staying in your house,” a recent tweet from Trump reads.

“Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record-setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”

According to Grist, it could be this sort of opinion from the president that could be turning climate change deniers in favor of believing it now exists.

After all, Donald Trump is a very polarizing character. And, for some people, there is the instant belief in what he says as well as for others, an instant disbelief in what the president says. And, it is this latter group that might now be more inclined to believe in global warming merely because Trump is against acknowledging its existence.

According to Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, Trumps “factually challenged” tweets make actually hinder his cause in denying climate change.

“Because he’s become such a polarizing and divisive political figure, whenever he speaks about climate change, immediately he drives the majority of the country in the opposite direction,” Leiserowitz said.

As Grist points out, 73 percent of Americans now believe in climate change. This figure comes from a national survey from Yale and George Mason. While people’s belief in climate change has changed over the years, this figure is the highest it has been since these universities started keeping data on the subject.

People who consider themselves “very worried” about global warming is at 29 percent, a number that has jumped 8 points since March of last year. As Grist points out, there are plenty of reasons for this huge jump. Since March, the U.S. has seen Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael. In addition, the deadliest wildfire in Californian history has also occurred. A report from IPCC has also given a bleak outlook regarding how climate change will hit across the U.S.

So, while people might think that Donald Trump is a major contributor to the support of a belief in global warming, all of these other factors have also likely contributed.