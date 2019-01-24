Cardi B Lands First Las Vegas Residency At The Palms

It’s only January, and it has already been one incredible year for Cardi B as the “Bodak Yellow” star prepares to take on Sin City on the heels of her Grammy nominations and slated appearance, and rumored Pepsi ad spot. The Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas announced on Wednesday that the 26-year-old rapper will headline her own residency at the casino’s new KAOS club, which is scheduled to open in April, the Associated Press reports.

Cardi B will be joined by fellow artists G-Eazy, Kaskade, Above & Beyond, and Skrillex as part of a $690 million renovation at the Palms. Once the revamp is complete, the club will feature a DJ booth that rotates 360 degrees and other “state of the art” tech. The remodel also brings new restaurants, updated rooms, and a revamped casino floor complete with an actual shark tank to the Vegas landmark.

“We were inspired by a Pablo Picasso quote, ‘Every act of creation is first an action of destruction,”’ says Palms manager Jon Gray. “And that’s literally what we’re doing.”

Cardi B’s residency follows some other major stars who have made Las Vegas their temporary home, including Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, and Britney Spears.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Drake also landed his own multi-year residency, which is said to bring the rapper $10 million for his performances at the Wynn’s XS Nightclub.

Remodel is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/Bnk3N9QtvR — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) July 31, 2018

Cardi also nabbed five Grammy nominations, including one for album of the year for her LP “Invasion of Privacy.” She is also up for record of the year for “I Like It.” In addition, the singer is nominated for best pop duo/group performance for “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B and for best rap performance for “Be Careful.” Finally, she is nominated for best rap album, also for “Invasion of Privacy.”

This week, the rapper was also announced as a performer at the Grammy awards, along with Post Malone and Janelle Monae.

It also appears that Cardi B will be starring in a Pepsi ad that is slated to air during the Superbowl broadcast. In a clip released of the ad, the singer taps a Pepsi can with her red, white, and blue nails while wearing a sparkly red, white, and blue outfit. While it might not sound like a big deal on its face, appearing in a Pepsi ad during the Superbowl means potentially appearing before at least 112 million people — the number who tuned in last year.