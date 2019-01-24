Kylie Jenner Dons Sexy Red Dress As She Teases Her Valentine’s Day Collection

It’s not secret that Kylie Jenner is a master at marketing, especially on Instagram.

In the past, Jenner has revealed that she basically just uses the power of social media to help sell her wildly popular lip kits. And with an estimated net worth of around $900 million, whatever she is doing is working. Earlier today, the mother of one took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo to promote her latest lip kit launch.

In the phot, Kylie sits on top of giant red and sparkly letters that bears her name. The 21-year-old looks stunning in a silky, red dress that shows off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her long and lean legs. The fashionista ditches her signature dark locks and opts for a red colored bob instead.

In the caption of the image, Kylie lets fans know that she will be dropping a sneak peak of her Valentine’s Day lip kits tomorrow before the collection officially launches on February 1. And in just a short time of the post going live, the businesswoman has already earned an impressive 256,000 likes in addition to 3,000 comments and growing by the second.

Some fans couldn’t help but chime in on how amazing Kylie looks in the photo while countless others expressed their excitement over the new lip kit.

“Probably the best look ever for you,” one follower wrote.

“I can’t wait god I have an addiction.”

“Welp I’ll be dipping into my savings account for this,” another commented.

While her professional life seems to be going incredibly well at this time, so does her personal life. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are moving in the direction of marriage. Sources close to the couple think that the pair will be married sooner rather than later.

“Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon,” a source recently shared, adding that Jenner is “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

The source also dished that the pair are incredibly happy together and they are just waiting for the right time to make things official.

“Things are in a great place with Travis. They’re always together and just really happy.”

And Scott recently gushed about his relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone, where he shared that he wants to pop the question very soon but he just needs to find an amazing way to do it.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” he told the publication.

Fans will just have to wait and see if a proposal really does happen in the near future.