Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Cleavage-Revealing Top On Instagram

Kenya Moore is showing that she isn’t about to let being a new mom stop her from being sexy. One of the former stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta posted a sultry new snap on Wednesday showing off her cleavage in what looks like the top half of a swimsuit. As The Daily Mail reports, Moore is currently enjoying a birthday getaway and her baby, Brooklyn Doris, is along for the fun. In the caption of the photo, Moore mentioned that she was enjoying a “turn down” before a “turn up,” so it sounds like she has big plans ahead as she celebrates turning 48.

Moore gave birth to Brooklyn in November of last year after a grueling pregnancy journey that included IVF treatments and preeclampsia. Days before the birth, she posted a photo of very swollen feet and indicated that she might end up having a C-section because of complications. In the caption, she said that she had gained ” 17 lbs. in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.” Daly was born prematurely but she certainly looks healthy based on pictures that Moore has recently shared of her.

“As a first-time mother I can’t describe what it feels like for people to shower your baby with love,” she wrote in the caption of a recent Instagram photo. “The Dalys thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Moore has also been open about how difficult it was for her to conceive. In an article for O Magazine last year, she revealed that she’s had several surgeries to remove fibroids from her uterus. These abnormal growths can lead to infertility and other issues.

“It was overwhelming,” she said of her experience with infertility. “Should I freeze my eggs to use with my future husband? Wait for the right partner and just consider adoption one day? Surrogacy? I had no idea what to do.”

She and her husband, Marc Daly, opted for in vitro fertilization. Unfortunately, the first round was disappointing as Moore was unable to get pregnant. Brooklyn Daly is a testament to her persistence. She tried IVF a second time and conceived.

The former Miss USA ended the article by encouraging women struggling with infertility to explore all avenues available to them, even if those choices seem out of the question because of their high cost. She advised that women trying to get pregnant can use financing options like loans to make it happen.

“So don’t panic,” she wrote. “There are always options.”