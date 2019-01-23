Alexis Ren Dons Tiny Newsprint-Patterned Bikini And Flaunts Her Curves In Latest Snap

Instagram model and influencer Alexis Ren is known for sharing sexy photos via her social media page and she almost always garners tons of likes almost instantly. The confident Sports Illustrated model frequently shows off her tiny, but curvy, figure in an array of sexy bikinis and she has just done it again.

On Wednesday afternoon, Alexis Ren posted a new photo to her Instagram page that instantaneously went viral. In the shot, the model is wearing a newsprint-patterned bikini and she has her arms raised as she holds her hair back away from her face.

The pose Alexis is standing in shows off her busty chest, hourglass figure, and lean lines and she’s giving the camera a seductive gaze. Fans know that Ren has quite a few tattoos, and two of them are visible in this particular snapshot.

Ren has an impressive following on Instagram with 13.1 million fans anxious to see everything she posts. It is not at all uncommon for Alexis’ posts to get anywhere from 500,000 to 800,000 likes a piece and this latest one seems to be on track to quickly hit the high end of that range.

Within just the first hour that Alexis’ bikini shot was up on her page, it garnered more than 300,000 likes. It also quickly pulled in over 1,800 comments, with fans noting how gorgeous she looked in the photograph.

Last fall, Alexis Ren was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and she made it to the finale with partner Alan Bersten. Alexis and Alan flirted with a bit of a romance, but the sizzling chemistry faded as soon as DWTS wrapped. The model has seemingly remained single since then, but she’s been keeping plenty busy.

After doing some traveling post-DWTS, Alexis moved into a new place in Los Angeles. She’s tweeted out some teasers about the kind of guy she’s hoping to meet, but she’s keeping busy building her brand in the meantime. She’s starting to do videos for a YouTube channel and has hinted there’s other great stuff on the way.

Unfortunately, Ren also recently shared that she’d just refractured some of her ribs, but she promised her followers she was doing okay. In addition, Alexis was also recently spotted at a Lakers game and has kept posting to social media regularly to keep her followers buzzing.

By all appearances, Alexis Ren’s career is on fire right now and it looks as if she’s got a lot of great things planned for 2019. She’ll surely never stop posting her gorgeous bikini shots to social media, but she’s venturing into other avenues as well and her fans are excited to see what she tackles next.