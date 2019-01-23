Naomi Campbell Flaunts Ageless Body Under See-Through Dress That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Time certainly appears to have no effect on Naomi Campbell. The 48-year-old supermodel proved that age is nothing but a number when she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself donning a completely see-through dress as she walked the runway at the Valentino’s Spring 2019 couture presentation during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday evening.

Campbell shared the photo from the show to the popular social media platform, which features her in the gorgeous black gown consisting of a transparent top that leaves her torso exposed, paired with a multilayered skirt in satin. The model is standing in front of a door, which opens back into a room full of people pointing phones at the supermodel, who has her back toward them as she faces the camera and the onlooker.

As Vogue reported, the Hotel Salomon de Rothschild served as the backdrop while Roberta Flack played in the background at the moment in which Campbell capped off one very memorable show.

Campbell wore her raven-black hair pulled back into a sophisticated low knot that sits at the base of her head. The iconic model wore a dusting of pink metallic color on her eyelids and contour on her cheeks, giving her face a dramatic effect.

“Closing @maisonvalentino’s Spring 2019 couture show. Congratulations on a beautiful evening,” she captioned the photo, adding three black hearts and tagging designer Pier Paolo Piccioli, Valentino himself and Giancarlo Giammetti, co-founder of the Valentino Company.

This marks Campbell’s return to the Valentino runway after 14 years, as Vogue pointed out. Her last show with the Italian brand was for its Spring 2005 couture collection, the report continued. Despite the hiatus, the two go way back, as Valentino cast Campbell in numerous shows and campaign throughout the 1990s and early aughts.

Campbell’s latest post, which she shared with her 6.3 million Instagram followers, was an immediate success, racking up more than 245,000 likes and more than 4,700 comments within two hours of being posted at the time of this writing, already becoming one of her most successful posts in several months.

Users of the social media platform and fans of the supermodel flocked to the comments section to praise Campbell’s beauty and sophistication, using the opportunity to compliment her look and gown and to share a myriad of emoji.

“The Ultimate queen of spades,” one user wrote.

“What an amazing dress and of course you look absolutely stunning!” another one chimed in.