Rita Ora Flaunts Her Figure Wearing A Skimpy Bodysuit In New Risque Instagram Snap

Singer Rita Ora is no stranger to wearing skimpy clothes and flaunting her body on social media, and Wednesday afternoon was no exception as she posted several risque photographs to excite her 14.4 million Instagram fans.

Rita posted three snaps and showed off skin in all of them. The first one featured her wearing a barely-there bodysuit which allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure. The singer also wore some high-heeled black boots and accessorized with lots of bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. She wore her hair down, bent down, and kept her hands on her knees to stick out her pert derriere. In the process, Rita pulled off a very provocative look.

In the second snap, she kept the same jewelry, boots, and hairdo but changed her outfit into a skimpy bustier top and bottoms. And in the final pic, she wore the same bodysuit with a pair of beautiful, high-heeled stilettos. The photographic effects in all the pictures provided Rita with a very different look — particularly in the last one wherein it seemed as if Rita draped a purple sheer fabric atop her bodysuit.

In the caption, Rita revealed that she had been posing for the launch of her new campaign and shoe design in collaboration with popular Italian fashion designer Giuseppe Zanotti. The post garnered more than 73,000 likes and close to 800 comments wherein fans and followers expressed their admiration for the “Anywhere” songstress by posting various complimentary comments.

One fan said that Rita is “absolutely gorgeous,” while another one wrote that Rita is the “sexiest singer alive.” Another fan complimented Rita on her versatility and likened her to American film actress Melanie Griffith.

Prior to posting the said pictures, Rita had provided a sneak peek into the photoshoot where she was featured bending down and touching the floor to pose for the camera.

Apart from her social media posts, shoe launch, and singing activities, Rita has also been in the news lately for allegedly dating former Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield. A report published by The Sun in November 2018 said that the two stars have been “casually seeing one another” and that the fling is “still relatively new.”

According to an article by Girlfriend, during a recent appearance on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM, Ora was questioned, “Did you prefer Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?”

In response, Rita neither confirmed nor denied the romance rumors but laughed it off and said the following.