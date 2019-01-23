Candice Swanepoel Wishes Doutzen Kroes A Happy Birthday By Posting Their Bikini Pic On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel recently took to her Instagram to wish her fellow model Doutzen Kroes a very happy birthday and she chose a picture where the two ladies are featured sitting together, wearing skimpy bikinis.

In the snap — which is a throwback picture of the two hotties as Candice’s baby bump can be clearly seen in the picture — Candice is featured wearing a leopard print two-piece bikini whereas Doutzen is seen in a cream-colored bikini top which she teamed with a pair of black skimpy bikini bottoms.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister! @doutzen,” Candice wrote in the caption. She said that she considers Kroes “the most beautiful woman on earth” and added that Kroes is a “kind yet strong soul.” Since both Candice and Doutzen are very popular Victoria’s Secret models, the post in question racked up more than 122,000 likes and close to 250 comments within 30 minutes of going live.

While most people commented on the sexiness of both the ladies, a few also thought that Candice is pregnant again and asked her to clarify it. One of Candice’s female fans wrote that she is envious of the model’s well-toned figure and added that “even when Candice is pregnant, she’s skinnier than me”.

Prior to posting the current picture, the mother of two shared a risque photograph of herself wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy white bikini. The low-cut garment not only allowed Candice to flaunt plenty of cleavage but her side pose also showcased her amazing abs and her enviably-slim figure.

Seeing her level of fitness was surprising for her fans and followers who expressed their disbelief when they saw the bikini snap because Candice gave birth to her second child just seven months ago. The model also treated her fans to several other bikini pics in recent weeks which proved that she must have worked very hard on her body to get back in shape.

In an interview with Shape, Candice revealed that she loves working out so much that she has become totally obsessed with it. The model added that no matter what, she exercises religiously with her personal trainer — Justin Gelband — and performs a combination of several total-body toning agility exercises focusing on her hip, lower back, butt, and balance.