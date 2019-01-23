‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Stefan Declare War

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the end of the week is going to be full of explosive drama in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will continue to disagree with about what to do with Gabi’s company, Gabi Chic.

The pair will continue to be at each other’s throats over the issue, and since they already have so much bad blood between them, a brand new war will be waged.

It seems that Gabi may want to lay low after all of the trouble she’s caused between Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) when she framed Abby to make it appear that her split personality disorder had returned, and changed DNA test results to reveal that Stefan was the father of Abby’s little girl, Charlotte, when Chad is actually the baby’s biological father.

Now it seems that more trouble could be on the horizon for Gabi, who seems to bring on all of her problems and complications to herself.

What does the future hold for Gabi Chic? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/ZUNx6CZV6T — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 18, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will try to continue to lay some romantic groundwork with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). Claire has been trying to sink her hooks into Tripp since she and her boyfriend, Theo Carver, split last year. However, by the time that she was single, Tripp had moved on to Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Now that they are both single, things have been a bit awkward between them with Claire trying to get Tripp to notice her and Tripp trying to figure things out about how he feels and what he wants. This week, Tripp also met Haley, so a third possibility could be entering his romantic orbit.

However, Days of our Lives fans will see JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) continue to get closer to Haley, who is now living with him. The pair’s friendship will grow, and since they are now living in close quarters together, it seems that some romantic chemistry may also spark between the couple.

In addition, Chad will continue to try and prove to Abigail that he still loves her and that he wants his family to be put back together. Abby is still angry with Chad for forcing her into a mental hospital, and not believing her when she told him that it was Gabi who was framing her. However, many fans believe that the couple belongs together, and it won’t be long until they’re back in each other’s arms.

