Kylie Jenner Hints That’s She’s Already Married To Travis Scott In New Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner called Travis Scott her husband in a recent Instagram post and now fans are wondering if she’s admitting that she’s a married woman or if she’s just trolling her followers. The photo is a particularly racy black and white shot of Jenner wearing lingerie, and in the caption, she wrote, “extraño a mi esposo.” That translates to “I miss my husband” in Spanish.

But as Cosmopolitan notes, Jenner has referred to the father of her child as “hubby” before on Instagram. In a post from late November last year showing her lounging in an armchair, she wrote the caption, “When ur hubby is performing at Madison Square Garden tonight,”

So, perhaps it’s a nickname. Or perhaps she’s hiding the fact that they’re married in plain sight.

There have been other hints that Jenner and Scott have tied the knot.

As Complex reports, during one of his recent Twitter tirades, Kanye West called out Scott for collaborating with Drake on “Sicko Mode.” West insisted that the Drake verse contains a diss towards him and slammed his “brother-in-law” for allowing it to happen.

“You [sic] gotta a number one record but got it by letting this dude diss your brother-in-law,” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

Complex notes that the “Sicko Mode” rapper also called Kylie Jenner his wife on stage at a concert stop last year.

Scott has previously said that he would like to marry Jenner in a December 2018 interview with Rolling Stone but said that he needed to find a way to make his proposal spectacular.

“We’ll get married soon,” Scott said. “I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”

During that interview, he also revealed that there’s more to Jenner than her portrayal in the media.

“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is,” he added. “They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro.”

Kylie Jenner is known for being secretive about major aspects of her personal life. She famously refused to confirm or deny rumors that she was pregnant until after she’d given birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, last year.

So, it’s likely that if/when she gets married, the world will find out when she’s absolutely ready.

In a joint interview with GQ, Jenner revealed that she and Scott hit it off after they hung out at Coachella in 2017, so much so that she went on tour with him.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she said. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour—what do we want to do about this?‘ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.”