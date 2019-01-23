Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ordered To Leave Taylor Swift Alone, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her feud with Taylor Swift was dead. However, she raised eyebrows after she was seen listening to the singer’s music on social media.

According to a January 23 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift’s feud is old news, but some people want to make sure it stays that way after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broached the subject during a recent tell-all interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Since Taylor signed her new record deal, she is off limits to Kim. Their war of words is over,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans already know, Swift shocked many be leaving Big Machine Records after working with the label for more than 12 years and decided to sign with Universal Music Group, the same company that owns the E! network that Kardashian’s family works with.

Taylor called the big move “thrilling” and said she was excited to be with a brand new “label family,” via a recent Instagram post.

Since the move, some of the higher-ups at the company told Kim that her feud with Taylor is now off limits. “Universal owns E! so Kim has to be nice. She was told by the bigwigs,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift’s feud stems from the singer’s bad blood with Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West. Back in 2009, Kanye jumped on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards to interrupt Taylor’s acceptance speech and reveal that Beyonce, not Swift, should have won the award.

Later, the pair smoothed things over, and years later West decided he wanted to name drop Swift in his song, “Famous.” Kanye dropped the song and even revealed that Taylor had given him permission to use her name in the lyrics.

However, Swift spoke out about the words of the song, revealing that she did not give her okay. Kim and Kanye later released a video where Taylor not only seemed on board with words but also brainstormed lyrics with Kanye. Fans then began to flood Swift’s social media with snake emoji, which became a central theme for her next album, Reputation.

Taylor later revealed that while she had spoken to Kanye and Kim on the phone about the song, she was not made aware of the fact that West was going to refer to her as “that b**ch” in the lyrics, which is what she claimed to disapprove of.

It looks like fans really will see an official end to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s feud with Taylor Swift in 2019.