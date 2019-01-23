Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Spend Girls’ Night Out In Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Sophie Turner have reunited once again for a stylish girls’ night out. The future sisters-in-law spent Tuesday evening in West Hollywood, California, grabbing dinner together at Craig’s American Restaurant. Priyanka’s newlywed husband, Nick Jonas, and Sophie’s fiance, Joe Jonas, appeared to have sat this date out, but the foursome have spent plenty of time together in recent months, People reported.

Sophie, 22, stepped out in an oversized American flag polo shirt with black tights and combat boots. Priyanka, 36, opted for a sheer black low-cut tank top paired with a long snakeskin-patterned jacket, black pants, and black heels. The two friends looked happy and healthy as they entered the car, and Turner even turned to flash a smile at the camera before taking her seat.

The actresses seem to have gotten very close since meeting their respective Jonas brothers. Sophie served as a bridesmaid in Priyanka and Nick’s extravagant wedding in the beginning of December, and even joined the bride-to-be’s bachelorette party in November.

To celebrate her then-upcoming marriage, Priyanka spent a few days with close girlfriends in Amsterdam in November, USA Today reported. During the fun-filled weekend, which was documented with several photos on Instagram, Sophie and Priyanka dubbed themselves the “J Sisters,” a play on their significant others’ former band, the Jonas Brothers.

Since meeting each other last year, the gal pals and the Jonas brothers have gone on several double dates to restaurants and events, including the US Open tennis match in September. Most recently, the foursome spent a romantic New Year’s Eve in snowy Switzerland with other friends and family.

Shortly after Priyanka and Nick’s nuptials, a since-deleted article was published in The Cut calling the bride “a global scam artist” who made Nick marry “into a fraudulent relationship against his will,” according to Entertainment Tonight. Sophie quickly took to social media to defend her future sister-in-law.

“This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting,” Turner wrote on Twitter. “Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bulls**t.”

Joe also chimed in to speak on behalf of the love his brother has for his newlywed wife.

“This is disgusting @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next,” Joe said.

Nick and Priyanka got engaged last summer, while Sophie and Joe have been together for over two years. Joe popped the question in October 2017, and summer 2019 wedding plans are reportedly in the works.