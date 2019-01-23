Elsa Hosk Dons A Black Suit With Nothing Underneath In New Instagram Pic

After leaving everyone absolutely jaw-dropped with her beautiful bridal couture pictures, Elsa Hosk pulled off a very different look in her newest Instagram picture as she donned a black suit. She, however, teased her 5.1 million fans by wearing nothing underneath which sent temperatures instantly soaring. She wore her hair into a neat bun, wore very little makeup, and completed her look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Elsa posted not one or two but three different pictures in the suit and each of her pics became an instant hit among her fans. In the first one, she was featured standing with her legs apart in a hotel lobby as she struck a selfie in the mirror. In the second one, she came nearer to the mirror, leaned against the wall and held her phone up to click a mirror selfie again.

And in the third one, she focused the camera on her face to click an up-close image. The last one racked up 114,000 likes and close to 500 comments wherein fans and followers wrote that Elsa looks gorgeous in all types of clothing and she is a very versatile model. Other fans, per usual, wrote complimentary comments like “gorgeous,” “very professional and gorgeous look,” “amazing height,” and “the most beautiful model” to express their admiration for Elsa.

Elsa was also recently tagged in fellow Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler’s post wherein Elsa was featured wearing a red-and-white, checkered swimsuit which accentuated her enviable figure. Elsa also wore a large straw hat to finish her look. She also posed in a black-and-white beachwear comprising a long-sleeve crop top which the 30-year-old hottie teamed with a pair of skimpy bikini bottom that put her sexy legs on full display.

Elsa wore her hair in curls which gave her a very different look and accessorized with a pair of black shades. She folded her hands on top of her head and rested against a palm tree. Elsa’s risque outfit allowed her to flaunt her insane abs and overall well-toned figure which has gained her immense popularity over the years.

Regarding her amazing figure, Elsa keeps no secrets, and in an interview with Elle, the Swedish model revealed that her favorite workouts include running, dance cardio, and the Dogpound, which seems to be every Victoria’s Secret model’s obsession.

Elsa, however, said during the interview that she allows her body to relax and doesn’t go overboard with her workouts and said the following.

“I do take days off when my body’s exhausted, but I’m really trying to keep up the work six, seven times a week until the show is on.”

She also revealed that she prefers body weight training over training with weights. “I just get agh, ‘I don’t like this!’ Heavy weights can make me really angry,” she said.