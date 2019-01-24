History Channel’s ‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 19, ‘What Happens In The Cave’

As the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok converge on Kattegat, this episode prepares for war in the Season 5 finale.

As the rush towards the Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings finale continues, things are starting to line up for a massive battle in Kattegat.

Here’s what happened in Episode 19 (titled “What Happens in the Cave”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5.

But first, Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) discovery of a cave in Iceland as he searches for the gods is explored further in this episode of Vikings, as evidenced by the title, “What Happens in the Cave.” Over the entirety of the episode, Floki is seen searching deeper and deeper inside the massive cave. By the end of the episode, he has made a massive discovery: people have been to Iceland before. And, not only is he not the first to discover the new country, it appears that the Christians were there first. How this affects Floki moving forward into the Season 5 finale of Vikings is yet to be seen. However, for fans of the Holy Grail stories, Floki did discover a cup at the base of the massive underground cross.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Scandinavia, the Vikings are gearing up for war. Although, for Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), this is discovered rather late in the game as he has the loss of Freydis’ (Alicia Agneson) child to deal with. Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5 saw Ivar expose the deformed child to the elements. In Episode 19, Freydis is coming to terms with this. Needless to say, their marriage is now on the rocks.

While Ivar is dealing with this, his brothers, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) and Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), are converging on Kattegat at the same time.

Bjorn has just arrived on Scandinavian soils after a harrowing journey via sea. He and King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) come to blows over who is leading the army to Kattegat and what will happen when they get there. But, as Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) points out, they are both arguing over the same thing and should reserve their own disagreements until after Kattegat is actually taken.

Hvitserk, meanwhile, is approaching Kattegat with Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff). Olaf is having doubts about whether he has made the right decision but continues on regardless.

Considering both brothers are traveling to the same place, it isn’t until towards the end of Episode 19 of Vikings that Bjorn and Hvitserk find each other. Joining sides, they now have a massive army against Ivar.

Also discovered at this time is the fact that Magnus (Dean Ridge) is caught praying to the Christian god when he claims to be a Viking. Whether or not he is who he says he is remains to be seen.

In Wessex, Judith (Jennie Jacques) has succumbed to the cancer that viewers found out about in the last episode of Vikings. Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) is devastated but, as Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) points out, he should not mourn for Judith who managed to see her dream of having a son as a king through to fruition.

Lagertha continues to have flashbacks in Episode 19 of Vikings Season 5. This time, viewers find out how Lagertha ended up in the wise woman’s hut. Now, it seems that Lagertha’s old life has been put behind her as she moves forward in Wessex.

Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) battles it out in single combat with King Frodo (Gavan O Connor Duffy) in this week’s episode of Vikings. The rules are simple: fight to the death. The winner claims the other’s army.

The battle is furious and it looks very much like Ubbe will die.

However, the son of Ragnar manages to defeat King Frodo and his army are now entitled to settle in East Anglia, as laid out in the rules of the combat.

Ubbe is dangerously injured, though, and spends a long time recuperating at the royal villa in Wessex. In this time, he tells Torvi (Georgia Hirst) that he is not a Christian, that he will always be a pagan.

Once he recovers well enough, he returns to East Anglia, finally ready to lay claim to his father’s wish of settling land in England. Lagertha decides to join them as it was also her dream all those years ago.

