Georgia Fowler Rocks A Black Bikini & Jokes She’s ‘Found’ On Instagram

Georgia Fowler was all smiles in her newest Instagram photo, one wherein she took a selfie while rocking a black bikini set.

The swimsuit included a black bandeau top with a v-accent in the front, along with matching boy short bottoms. Georgia accessorized with a puka-shell necklace, dangling gold earrings, and several bracelets. Her hair looked great, and she wore it down in curls. She joked in the captions that she was “Lost and found. Leave me here.”

Her Instagram Stories revealed that she’s in Jamaica. She shared a photo of a bar by the beach, one featuring a Bob Marley mural and Rastafarian-colored seating. Plus, there was a tree sporting a marijuana flag.

In addition, Fowler shared incredible videos of the ocean, jungle, and more. It certainly looks like she’s enjoying her time there, as she talked about feeling relaxed before switching to a video of her getting ready for a photoshoot. Fans can only hope for more updates from the island.

Georgia’s prior posts showed her posing alongside Elsa Hosk in matching swimsuits, as some Victoria’s Secret models were busy doing a swimwear photoshoot for the brand in Miami, Florida. The models looked as great as ever, with Fowler wearing a checkered bikini with high-waisted bottoms — and Hosk rocking a one-piece swimsuit.

The model looks fit and fabulous all of the time, and she revealed some of her nutrition and fitness secrets to Marie Claire. The publication was wondering about her routines prior to the annual Victoria’s Secret show, but it turns out that the model has to keep her eye on her physique without relent.

“I do swimwear shoots all year round, so I’ve always got to stay in shape. I basically eat mostly fruit and vegetables, I’m allergic to dairy so I don’t have dairy, a little bit of protein and lots of good fats. Some meals I’ll go vegetarian and just have raw fats, and other times I’ll put in a little bit of protein. But really I just avoid dairy and excess amounts of carbs and grains. And no processed foods.”

Georgia said that, when it comes to alcohol, “I don’t drink all the time, but I’ll definitely enjoy a cocktail now and then… But definitely not every night!”

In addition, Fowler will share her workouts with fans on Instagram from time to time, and it’s obvious that she’s dedicated to hitting the gym. Even though she’s constantly traveling — and is always on the move — she never forgets to make time to get a good workout in.