‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: Anthony Scaramucci Reportedly Bails On Show Before First Eviction

Season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother has just started, but now spoilers reveal that there has been a surprise exit ahead of the first eviction. Anthony Scaramucci, who worked for President Donald Trump as the White House Communications Director for 11 days, has reportedly left the Big Brother house for reasons unknown.

At this point, there is definitely an air of mystery about Scaramucci’s apparent exit. Notorious Big Brother resource “Hamsterwatch” tweeted on Tuesday that Anthony had not been seen on the feeds, but his photo on the contetant wall was still in color seemingly indicating he was there. Soon, however, Celebrity Big Brother spoilers detail that there was buzz among the other houseguests on the live feeds asking why Scaramucci’s photo wasn’t gray yet, a sign that he was out of the house.

What caused Scaramucci’s departure? Nobody seems to be telling yet, but it has been confirmed he’s gone. In addition, it seems clear that this wasn’t due to an early eviction.

Some have wondered if Anthony might have been put in the house as a saboteur or something like that. Celebrity Big Brother spoilers detail that there’s been some buzz on the live feeds that he was a mole, not a real player, but it doesn’t look as if that’s been confirmed.

While Scaramucci may be gone, he hasn’t been forgotten. Us Weekly notes that his name has been brought up a fair amount on the live feeds, with Tamar Braxton making a comment about how he tried and she wanted him to know that. In addition, both Jonathan Bennett and Dina Lohan noted that they missed him.

It didn’t take long for it to be absolutely confirmed that Scaramucci was gone from the Celebrity Big Brother house. In fact, it turns out that he’s now in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum. The Hollywood Reporter adds that Scaramucci showed up at a Skybridge business conference on Wednesday, so it’s not hidden or speculation to say he’s out of the CBB house at this point.

So far, neither Scaramuccci or CBS are revealing exactly why Anthony left the house at some point earlier this week. Anthony did say that he had fun during his brief experience on Celebrity Big Brother and he says that it gave him a good opportunity to reconnect with his blue-collar roots.

Scaramucci was reportedly nominated for eviction at the point that he left the house, but he wasn’t necessarily the target. At this point, it seems that details on why Scaramucci left will be revealed during an upcoming episode of Celebrity Big Brother this week and fans will be anxious to get the scoop on what went down.