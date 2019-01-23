Chris Brown Steps Out In Public For First Time Since Arrest

To say things have been complicated — as of late — for hip-hop and R&B artist Chris Brown would be an understatement.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the young singer was recently arrested while on a trip to France. After a night out on the town, Brown allegedly brought several young ladies back to his hotel suite to continue socializing, where, allegedly, alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana was consumed.

Several days later, Chris Brown was arrested and detained by Parisian law enforcement after one woman came forward alleging that the rapper had raped her. The accuser, who has simply been referred to as Karima by various news outlets, also alleges both an acquaintance of Brown’s and one of his bodyguards also abused her.

As TMZ details, Chris Brown was arrested on the night of Monday, January 21, on drug and rape charges. Originally, French prosecutors stated that Brown would first need to answer to the charges in court and that he would potentially have to surrender his passport. However, it seems as if nothing of the sort happened. The singer-songwriter was let go on the same day of the arrest, with no conditions attached to his release. As TMZ details, Brown still has possession of his United States passport, and he is free to return home should he choose.

Chris Brown Spotted For First Time Since Rape Arrest, 'I Love Everybody' https://t.co/Reyd5wSwZd — TMZ (@TMZ) January 23, 2019

Ever since his arrest and subsequent release, Chris Brown has not been spotted in public. That all changed earlier today when he was spotted stepping out from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel — the same hotel where the alleged rape took place. Brown kept relatively quiet regarding his recent trouble with the law, sharing only a simple message.

“I love everybody,” he declared.

Despite Chris Brown’s apparent love for all, it seems like he has some anger directed toward his accuser. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brown intends to sue the alleged rape victim for defamation. Chris Brown’s lawyer, Raphael Chiche, detailed their legal plans in regards to a possible defamation lawsuit.

“Chris Brown is free, No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris,” Chiche stated.

Brown echoed his lawyer’s sentiments, taking to Instagram to post a message in all-caps.

“I wanna make it perfectly clear….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP [sic]! ” he wrote. “… For my daughter and my family, this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!”