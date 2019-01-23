Experts Weigh In On Farrah Abraham’s ‘Farrahpy’

Farrah Abraham, former star of Teen Mom, has made the most of her claim to fame. Throughout the years she’s invested her time, money, and name into several money making ideas. Her latest — sex therapy at $5,000 a pop.

According to a Yahoo Lifestyle report, the 27-year-old adult film star plans to offer her services via CamSoda and call it “Farrahpy,” and it costs five grand per half hour. Among her self-described qualifications according to Abraham are that she “dated around the globe, and worked with some of the best sex therapists in the world myself.” Plus, she can communicate honestly and openly about her sexuality, which she believes will make her an excellent choice for therapy.

David Ley Ph.D., a certified therapist, isn’t convinced. He said, “I’m all for people getting seχualeducation, but I shudder at the notion of celebrity entertainers doing so. The last thing we need is more sexual ignorance being spread.”

Owner and lead therapist at AnnodRight, Donna Oriowo, also expressed her reservations about the usefulness of such therapy. “I think that it’s awesome that she wants to give out advice, but I’m wary of calling it therapy.”

The therapists who weighed in on Abraham’s latest venture would feel more comfortable if the celebrity called it advice instead of therapy considering she is not qualified in the way many doctors who provide such services get trained.

In fact, Ian Kerner, Ph.D., a seχ therapist and author of She Comes First, explained, “Sex therapists receive over 150 hours of specialized education and over 300+ hours of supervised sex therapy training.”

Plus, the price Abraham plans to charge is also problematic since it is more than a typical therapist charges for this type of therapy.

Newsweek reported that Abraham already revealed the best sex advice she has to give. She said her best advice is to, “Listen to The Rules. It’s my old school favorite on Audiobook for 45-minutes. [It’s] for everyone and literally has saved marriages, gotten engagements and much more. It’s a great starting place.”

Another piece of advice that Abraham offered for free is that it’s better not to start having sex because typically once a person starts, it does not stop. She encouraged people to stay true to their values when making decisions about sex.

As for her private video sessions, the star promised to keep everything that happens during them confidential, so that her clients can feel comfortable telling her their issues and getting her advice.