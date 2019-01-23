Sara Sampaio Rocks Unfastened Bikini Top On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio did a photoshoot for Maxim, and the results so far are stunning. A new Instagram photo showed her posing in an unfastened black bikini top, as the strap fell down her left arm. Sara appeared to have just gotten out of the water as she was drenched and wore her hair down, which partially obscured her face. She wore dark eye makeup and nude lipstick. The other sneak peek from the shoot included an image of Sara sitting aboard a boat, as she posed topless.

Meanwhile, the model shared a cute black-and-white portrait on her page a couple of days ago. It showed Sara sitting in a chair with her left hand on her chin, as she smiled widely and looked to her right. Her hair was worn down in loose curls, and fans commented on how “Lovely” and “Sublime” she looked. Plus, her Stories revealed that Sara had enjoyed Chinese food, as she joked about a couple of identical fortunes she got out of a fortune cookie. They both read, “Your keen sense of humor will make you many good friends.”

So far, 2019 seems to have started off with a bang for Sara, as she enjoyed a luxury getaway at Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives. Since then, the model’s shared photos from a shoot with Issue Magazine and a series of close-up portraits by Zoey Grossman, who also did similar shots of other Victoria’s Secret models.

While Sampaio’s found great success in the modeling industry so far, it all started with a Pantene “Great Hair” competition in Portugal, according to The Love Magazine.

“I was like, I’m going to try. I have great hair, and I’ve always wanted to be an actor.”

From there, she went on to eventually become a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and has worked with many notable brands and magazines. But when it comes to social media, Sara has a very opinionated view.

“Twitter gets on my nerves. Every time I say an opinion about something I get my words completely twisted and I’m like, ‘I can’t engage with this any more.’ Some of them are just hateful people and you can’t get down to the same level as them, but yeah, sometimes you just wanna say F You, but you can’t.”

With that being said, Sampaio is on Twitter regularly, often re-posting her Instagram updates. She even gave a shout-out to Ariana Grande earlier this month, commenting on the skewed perceptions of women versus men who brag about wealth.