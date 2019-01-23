‘Vogue’ Editor Anna Wintour Praises Meghan Markle On Wedding Dress Style

The icon of the fashion industry was more than impressed by what Markle wore to say 'I do.'

Vogue editor and fashion icon Anna Wintour has high standards when it comes to style — and it looks like Meghan Markle more than meets them! As reported by People, Wintour recently weighed in on Markle’s wedding dress during an online question-and-answer session with fans. And when one asked what she’d thought of the event, Wintour was quick to praise Markle’s elegant style.

“The royal wedding had the whole world watching,” Wintour said during the Q&A on Vogue’s YouTube channel. “I think that her choice was brilliant. It was sophisticated, it was chic, it was grown up. It was an English designer, albeit one that was working for a French house, which in a way was a message to world: ‘Yes, I’m from somewhere else, but I belong.'”

Markle’s wedding gown made major waves at the time, and it’s easy to see why. The stunning silk gown was the definition of elegance and class, with a sculpted waist and open bateau necklace that perfectly complimented Markle’s chic sensibilities. The gown, which was designed by Clare Waight Keller by Givenchy, had a long and dreamy train that flowed behind Markle as she walked down the aisle — a romantic touch that made for some striking wedding day photos.

And creating such a stunning look was no easy task; according to reports, it took 50 people 3,900 hours to complete the delicate veil. The material was so fragile, in fact, that workers had to stop and wash their hands every 20 minutes or so to avoid the risk of damaging the veil.

Wintour, who has been editor-in-chief at Vogue for over 30 years, also was impressed by Markle’s decision to walk herself down the aisle. Although her estranged father was originally tapped for the role, he was forced to back out at the last minute due to health issues. Markle walked herself down the aisle before being met halfway by Prince Charles to complete the journey together. It was a bold break with tradition, and one Wintour wholeheartedly approves of.

In fact, it appears that Wintour is a big fan of the way Markle is shaking up tradition — even while her style stays timeless and elegant. After hearing reports that the royal staff was bemused when Markle woke up at 5 a.m., Wintour laughed it off as the ultimate culture clash.

“She’s a normal California girl who gets up early and does yoga and meditates,” Wintour said.

Markle married Prince Harry in May of 2018. Their first child is due some time in the spring of this year.