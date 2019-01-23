‘Very Cavallari’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Very Cavallari, the reality series on E! starring former The Hills and Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari and her husband former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, was a big hit when it debuted on the cable channel last year. Now, the series has a premiere date for Season 2.

The series will return to E! on March 3, E! News announced Wednesday, premiering at 10 p.m. after Total Bellas.

The new season, according to the E! announcement, will follow Cavallari as “she juggles her roles as boss, businesswoman, wife, mom and friend. This season, Kristin’s life in Nashville hasn’t gotten any less crazy (or entertaining). Kristin and her husband, former professional football player, Jay Cutler, have now moved to a farm one hour outside of town. Still retired, Jay is living his ‘best life’ as he juggles the roles of househusband, groundskeeper, and chicken wrangler.”

The new season will consist of 10 episodes; the first, last year, had only eight.

Kristin Cavallari first rose to fame in 2004 when she was cast on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach. She later joined another MTV series, The Hills, in the later part of its run. Cavallari also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Cavallari married Cutler in Nashville in 2013, and they have three children.

The new show, Very Cavallari, debuted in mid-2018 and was an instant hit as it appealed to both fans of Cavallari’s earlier shows and football fans who remembered Cutler from his football career, as sports website Deadspin declared Cutler “the breakout TV character of 2018.” The series also dealt with the family’s day-to-day life as parents as well as Cavallari’s experiences in opening up a new store.

Perhaps the most famous moment from the first season of the series was when Cavallari told her friends on camera that her husband’s oral sex skills had dramatically improved after he read a how-to guide in GQ magazine.

E! has also released a sneak peek of the new season which you can watch below.

Jay Cutler played 13 seasons in the NFL, playing first for the Denver Broncos and later with the Chicago Bears. Cutler had retired to a broadcasting career after the 2016 season, but he agreed to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2017, after an injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Cutler did not play in 2018, and while he had been scheduled to become a broadcaster with Fox in 2017, he has as of yet not returned to that vocation.