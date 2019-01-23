‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Opens Up About Parenting Style

Tyler Baltierra has been sharing his journey on Teen Mom OG, and fans have been able to watch him be a wonderful dad to daughter Nova. Recently, Tyler took to Twitter and revealed how he is raising his daughter.

After a fan tweeted that Tyler has important conversations with his daughter, he replied, “I believe in raising your kids with truth & facts that are filtered for their understanding. I never say things like ‘because I said so!’ I explain thoroughly. Why would I deny my child the dignity to understand deep reason? They are smarter than people assume & are very capable.”

Fans were introduced to Tyler and his now-wife Catelynn on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. On the show, fans watched as the two teenagers were faced with a hard decision — would they raise their daughter despite not being ready, or would they place her up for adoption? The couple ultimately chose adoption for their daughter. Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Nova, on New Years Day of 2015. They recently celebrated her fourth birthday with unicorn cupcakes.

Catelynn is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. They revealed last fall that they are expecting another little girl. Cate has been keeping fans updated with her growing baby bump and pregnancy cravings. Most recently, the reality show star revealed she had a hankering for ice cream, despite it being only 4 degrees in her Michigan town.

The cameras have been following Tyler and Catelynn since their episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. While fans have been able to watch the couple raise their daughter, fans have also watched their other struggles. This includes struggles with their family members.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tyler recently took to Instagram to share a touching post about his father and sister. Long-time fans of the show many know that both Tyler’s dad and sister have dealt with substance abuse issues. He expressed how proud he is of both of his family members for how far they have come. Now sober and “steadily climbing,” Tyler smiled in a picture with his family members.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, as the newest season recently came to a close. However, the cast has reportedly signed on to film another season. It is unclear when a new season would air, but for those wanting to catch up with Teen Mom 2, new episodes of Season 9 are currently airing.