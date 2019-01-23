Seven Bridges, 10, Allegedly Commits Suicide After Being Bullied For Colostomy Bag

A 10-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide as a result of being continuously bullied over his reliance on a colostomy bag.

As reported by People, Seven Bridges — age 10, from Kentucky — reportedly died due to suicide last weekend. His mother, Tami Charles, had returned home following a brief trip to the grocery store, only to find that her son had taken his life. Her husband, Donnie Bridges, was not home at the time. He had been attending choir practice at their church.

Speaking to WHAS11, the mother and father of the deceased commented on the tragic events.

“I saw my son dead. That’s something in my head,” Tami Charles recounted.

“For the few minutes that we left, he didn’t want us to see that,” Donnie Bridges said.

Seven Bridges was Tami and Donnie’s only child. He was born on July 25, 2008, despite doctors having told Tami that she wouldn’t be able to conceive a child.

Even since Seven’s birth, he has faced struggles with his overall health. Seven was born with a medical condition that necessitated a handful of surgeries, and the insertion of a colostomy bag.

As Seven grew older, the colostomy bag was removed, though the young boy still suffered from issues with waste leakage. This circumstance incited bullying from his classmates, and from other children.

Our thoughts & prayers are with Seven Bridges’ family as they cope with his passing. For many patients, #ostomies are life-saving appliances. We must continue to break the stigma that surrounds them in order to create deeper understanding & acceptance. https://t.co/UjZWtAgpdO — Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (@CrohnsColitisFn) January 23, 2019

WHAS11 talked to both Tami Charles and Seven Bridges last year, following an alleged incident on Seven’s bus ride from Kerrick Elementary School. As Seven recounted at the time, he was called the N-word by another student on the bus. Afterwards, Seven refused to physically confront that student after a friend pressured him to do so. Before long, said “friend” began choking Seven.

Due to constant bullying from his classmates at Kerrick Elementary, Seven’s family was planning to move him to W.E.B. DuBois Academy in the next academic school year.

Seven’s mother had complained to the Jefferson County Public School system to investigate the aforementioned choking incident. While the district did look into the matter, a spokesperson told WHAS11 that they could not comment on the matter.

Because of the nature of Seven’s death, insurance will not be covering any funeral expenses. A GoFundMe has been started to help raise funds, at the time of writing, just under $55,000 has been raised, with a final goal of $60,000.

“Seven Charles Thomas Bridges was a loving charismatic 10 year old boy. He was his mothers child. His mother is Tami Charles aka The Dudley Lady aka The City’s Auntie. On Saturday January 19, 2019, 10 year old Seven took his life as a result of school house bullying. His hanging body was discovered by his mother,” the GoFundMe page details. “His death is an example of what can happen when we choose not to take the issue of Bullying seriously.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.