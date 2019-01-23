Watch Sevilla FC Vs FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Quarterfinal 1st Leg Online

Barcelona can move one step closer to a fifth straight Copa del Rey trophy when they open a two-legged quarterfinal tie at Sevilla.

Defending La Liga titlists Barcelona can take a step toward what would be, per FCBarcelona.com, their unprecedented fifth consecutive Copa del Rey trophy. But after surviving a Round of 16 scare from Levante, the Blaugrana face their toughest opposition yet in fourth-place La Liga side Sevilla FC, as the two top-four Spanish teams open a two-legged quarterfinal Cup tie in a match that will live stream from Andalusia.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona Spanish Copa del Rey quarterfinal first-leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, January 23, at the 44,000-seat Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, January 24, China Standard Time.

Barcelona came back from a 2-1 first-leg deficit away to Levante by smacking down the upstarts 3-0 in the return match at Camp Nou, as Soccerway records, to avoid their earliest exit from the Spanish Cup tournament in the past decade.

Now they must take on Sevilla, the dame team that Barcelona overwhelmed in last season’s Copa del Rey final 5-0 to take the Cup. In fact, Sevilla have won only one off the most recent 24 meetings between the two teams, that one coming in 2015 when Los Rojiblancos scored a 2-1 La Liga upset. This season, back on October 20 at the Cato Nou, Barcelona opened a 3-0 lead in their way to a 4-2 victory with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, and Ivan Rakitic all scoring for the champions, according the Guardian account of the match.

New Barcelona acquisition Kevin-Prince Boateng is expected to make his debut for the team on Wednesday. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona Copa Del Rey first-leg quarterfinal clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is, at the same time, a way for fans to watch the Copa Del Rey match stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Rojiblancos vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

In Spain, GOL TV will stream the Spanish Cup match. In Italy, the Sevilla-Barcelona Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Levante UD, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

An audio-only live stream of Sevilla FC vs. FC Barcelona may be heard around the world via Radio Barca.