‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason’s In Trouble, But Sam Saves The Day – ‘JaSam’ Set For Long-Awaited Reunion

The January 23 episode of General Hospital is slated to be a wild one. Fans of Jason and Sam have been waiting a long time for the two to acknowledge that they can’t stay apart and spoilers hint that Wednesday’s show could finally provide the catalyst for their resistance to crumble.

Viewers watched on Tuesday as Jason and Sam helped rescue Josslyn and Oscar after they’d ended up stranded. Once everybody else left and it was just Jason and Sam, he admitted that he didn’t think the ladder to get back up to ground level would hold his weight. As he tried to climb, the ladder fell and Sam yelled out.

General Hospital spoilers from the Twitter preview reveal that fans will see what comes next during Wednesday’s show. Luckily, it doesn’t seem that it’ll take too long for a resolution here. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Sam will manage to save Jason and they’ll head back to her place to recuperate.

Whatever happens after Jason’s fall and as Sam rescues him leaves both of them wet, cold, and worn out. They’ll sit together in front of a fire and eat some warm food as they talk about what went down. Soon, General Hospital spoilers tease, things turn romantic and less serious.

“JaSam” fans have watched these two get close and then pull apart due to one interruption or another for months now. SheKnows Soaps shares, however, that Jason and Sam will finally fully and truly give in to the connection between them and let things go far beyond a kiss.

Does this mean that Jason and Sam will be officially a couple after this week? General Hospital spoilers haven’t revealed the scoop on that front yet, but this is said to be a big bit of progress when the two characters do finally get intimate again.

Wednesday’s show also brings big developments related to Ryan’s attack on Lulu and viewers will see touching moments as Maxie visits Nathan’s grave as well. Things are intense on multiple fronts across Port Charles right now and General Hospital spoilers suggest that things will be quite wild for the next week or so at least.

Jason and Sam will be pulled back to other situations later in the week, but “JaSam” fans have some intimate, loving scenes to embrace in the meantime. General Hospital spoilers hint that the drama coming up during Wednesday’s episode is key to this long-awaited reunion and viewers will be anxious to see what comes next for this supercouple.