Danielle Herrington Stuns In Lace Lingerie For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Model Danielle Herrington frequently flaunts her incredible figure in barely-there bikinis on social media, and did just that this week when she shared a new risque photo to her Instagram account, however this time she traded in her typical swimwear ensemble for one comprised entirely of lingerie.

In the sexy photo series posted to her account on the social media platform on Wednesday, January 23, Danielle stunned in a lace lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line as she posed next to models Sara Ghazanfareeon and Swantje Paulina for the first steamy shot of the post.

Danielle sported a white set of undergarments from the collection, putting on a busty display as she flaunted her cleavage in a racer back bralette. The bottom half of the skimpy ensemble, a matching pair of thong-style panties of the same color, did the model nothing but favors, showing off her curves and accentuating her enviable waist and toned midsection.

The second two shots in the set of three featured Danielle solo, striking a powerful pose in the lace garments, which she paired with a black choker necklace and dangling earrings. Her long, brown hair was styled in two braids that hung low over her shoulders while she sported a stunning make up that featured a bold purple lip and a gleaming highlighter along her cheekbones.

“In the nude, on the regular,” Danielle captioned the jaw dropping post, seemingly referencing her affinity for skin baring outfits that frequently grace her Instagram account as well as the color palette of the pieces featured in the shot.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went wild for her latest snap, awarding it nearly 2,500 likes in less than an hour of going live. Dozens of her more than 155,000-person following flocked to the comment section as well to compliment Danielle on her stunning beauty.

“So Beautiful,” one user wrote.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE,” said another.

Others simply used the fire and heart eye emojis to express their love for the model’s most recent Instagram post.

Danielle’s account on the popular social media platform is full of shots that send hearts racing, including a few from her recent shoot in Costa Rica for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which is set to be released in May.

This year will be the 25-year-old model’s third appearance in the bikini-clad magazine, which she made her debut in in 2017. Last year, Danielle graced the cover of the issue, posing in the Bahamas in a sexy pink string bikini that showed plenty of skin as the beautiful clear water splashed all around her.