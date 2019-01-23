Irina Shayk Flashes Bra In Sheer Top While Out In Paris

Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris is taking place at the moment, so it’s only natural that the biggest names in the modelling industry are all flocking to the French capital — including Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend Irina Shayk.

The brunette bombshell turned heads as she headed to the Jean Paul Gaultier show on Wednesday while wearing a daring outfit, which saw her flashing her black bra underneath the semi-sheer button-up shirt she was wearing. Irina completed the risque ensemble with a pair of denim shorts that revealed her long and toned pins, as well as matching knee-high denim boots that had a black tip. The 33-year-old looked stunning as she strutted down the street and smiled for the cameras, and she made sure to cover up with a classy midnight-blue suede blazer that featured a black a-line collar that helped her brave the cold weather in Paris, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Irina wore her long brown tresses in a sleek style with a side-part, and kept her makeup game pretty simple by sporting a natural-looking glow, some dark mascara and blush, and a dab of lip gloss, which helped accentuated her green eyes even more. This is the first time she is seen without Bradley in the past few days, which have been pretty hectic for the couple as they attended several events that are now taking place during awards season in Hollywood. In fact, the actor-director made headlines on Tuesday after it was announced that he was left out of the Best Director category for the upcoming Academy Awards, a shocking decision after he received rave reviews for his directorial debut.

Irina Shayk attends the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Irina’s outing comes just days after she talked to W Magazine about motherhood and how it has (and hasn’t) changed her lifestyle. She and Bradley welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, in March 2017.

“I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world,” Irina added.

She also talked about how she maintained her impeccable fashion sense after giving birth.

“Sometimes [people] will be like, ”Oh, she’s a mom and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are,” she explained.