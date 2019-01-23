‘The View’ Hosts Pile On Lara Trump, Calling Her ‘Out Of Touch’ Regarding Shutdown

Both Meghan McCain & Joy Behar argue that Trump is downplaying the pain of furloughed workers.

It doesn’t happen often, but today on The View, all of the ladies agreed that Lara Trump — wife to the president’s son, Eric Trump — struck a tone-deaf chord when talking about the “little bit” of pain that shutdown victims are feeling. Sharing her view of the situation, Trump united the hosts of The View in giving her a big thumbs down.

Her critics believe that Lara Trump was having a Marie Antoinette, “let them eat cake,” moment when telling those who aren’t getting paid that it will be worth it in the long run in an interview earlier this week, per the Daily Beast.

“We get that this is unfair to you, but this is so much bigger than any one person. It is a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country and their children and their grandchildren and generations after that will thank them for their sacrifice right now,” Lara Trump said of the partial government shutdown.

It may have been predictable that Joy Behar would be irked by Trump’s mention of the minor inconvenience of missing two paychecks.

“Speaking of storming the Bastille, Lara Trump doesn’t think it’s any big deal. So it’s like Marie Antoinette, you know?” Behar said of the circumstances.

But Meghan McCain joined her co-host in the dogpile, saying that this was a “bad look” for the president’s daughter-in-law.

President Trump's daughter-in-law said the shutdown is "a little bit of pain" for federal workers but is necessary. https://t.co/2Kt7Ich2XT — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 23, 2019

Relative newbie Sunny Hostin attempted to add some context, saying that as the wife of a millionaire, perhaps Lara Trump — the former story coordinator for the television news magazine, Inside Edition — might not fully understand that many people live paycheck to paycheck.

“I just feel like if you are a millionaire’s wife, you may not understand that there are families that can’t afford to feed their children.”

But Behar was able to turn Hostin’s comment into a joke, saying that perhaps Lara Trump does know pain, as she’s married to Eric, who is often the butt of SNL jokes for his frequent gaffes.

“But she’s married to him, she knows pain.”

Even former Fox News host Abby Huntsman couldn’t get on board with Lara Trump’s take on the partial government shutdown being a good thing. Huntsman said that all it has done is “make it more difficult for our own people to protect people in this country.”

Social media users on Twitter were no kinder to Lara Trump, many critics mocking her for her comments.

“Lara Trump wants all the furloughed Federal workers to know that they can come over to her $2 million dollar Trump Parc East apartment or her Westchester mansion and she will be happy to pay them $8.50 an hour to clean all of the bathrooms,” one user wrote.