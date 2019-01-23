Gigi & Bella Hadid Plastic Surgery Rumors Denied By Their Mother, Yolanda Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid are two of the most beautiful models in the world. The sisters have taken the fashion world by storm and often appear on the hottest runways and work with huge brands. However, have their looks been altered?

According to a January 23 report by Page Six, Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mother, Real Housewives star, Yolanda Hadid, is denying that her girls have followed in her footsteps and gone under the knife for plastic surgery.

Recently, Yolanda took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing lingerie, and revealing that she is completely done with plastic surgery.

“Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bull**t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” Yolanda wrote in the caption of the Instagram photo.

Not long after Yolanda’s photo was posted, fans immediately began to speculate that her supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella may have had plastic surgery themselves. However, the protective mother quickly shut down those rumors, claiming that none of her children, including her son Anwar, have ever gone under the knife for plastic surgery, or any other less invasive procedures.

“None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies. They know better after seeing what I went through,” Yolanda added.

In the past, Bella Hadid has also talked about the rumors that she has gotten plastic surgery, revealing that people have speculated that she’s gotten a lot of different procedures done, but offered to do a “scan” of her face. She also revealed that she is too “scared” of putting any fillers into her face or lips or having any other surgeries that would “mess up” her face, which of course is her money maker.

Meanwhile, Bella and Gigi Hadid have made names for themselves for their modeling careers, famous friends such as fellow model Kendall Jenner, and their high profile relationships.

In the past, Gigi has had a very serious relationship with former One Direction boy band member Zayne Malik, while Bella is currently dating singer The Weeknd, following a long romance and a brief break up back in 2018. The two are now going strong and have even been dodging engagement rumors.

Fans can see more of Yolanda, Gigi, and Bella Hadid by following them all on Instagram.